National honour for Chennai student

Chennai: P Harini in Chennai has secured 499/500 in CBSE class 10 examination, scoring the highest marks nationally with an exceptional percentage of 99.8 per cent. She has secured 100 per cent in English, Hindi, Maths and Science.

She is a student of Aakash Institute's Ashok Nagar branch.