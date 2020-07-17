Our fight is against this injustice: Rahul

Chennai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has flayed the attack on Dalits by policemen in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district. He said “our fight is against this injustice”.

A purported video of the incident on social media showed the police hitting with batons a Dalit man as well as his wife and some others who were trying to save him.

Rahul, who shared the video of the assault on Twitter, said, “Our fight is against this mindset and injustice”.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned at the BJP over the incident and said the Congress will fight against the injustice.

“Attack the poor, attack on dalits, attack on farmer and attack on democracy. This is the real face and character of the BJP. The Congress will fight out against this injustice,” she said.