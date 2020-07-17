Sathankulam custodial deaths:Human Rights Commission probes doctors

Chennai: State Human Rights Commission carried out investigation with the doctors who did the postmortem of father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennix, who died after facing torture in Sathankulam police station.

The SHRC team has already launched a probe into the case in which the duo died in a prison. They had lead investigations into violation of human rights and misuse of police powers.

The Human Rights Commission has also summoned Kovilpatti prison guards. The Commission will look to interrogate the three guards who took Jayaraj and Bennix from jail to the hospital for the treatment.

The case is currently being probed by the CBI and police officials who were arrested in the case are currently in the custody of the central agency.