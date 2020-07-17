Sathankulam girl murder: Autospy says no sexual assault

Thoothukudi: Though it was alleged that a girl, who was murdered in Sathankulam, was raped before she was killed, it has reportedly emerged in her post mortem that there was no sexually assault.

Meanwhile, relatives of the eight-year-old girl staged a protest and refused to receive her body, seeking action against the murderers.

Two persons have been booked under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and The SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for murdering the girl in Kalvilai near Sathankulam.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of the case.

Earlier, it was suspected that the girl was strangled to death by one of the suspects, who is her neighbour, after she wanted to watch TV when he was quarrelling with his father.

However, the girl’s mother, in her complaint, said she saw bite marks on her daughter’s face.

NCPCR Member Dr R G Anand spoke to Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar about the case. ‘A number of changes can be expected with regards to the protection of children soon,’ a press note said.

Sathankulam police booked the duo under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (punishment for causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC, Sections 5 (m) r/w section 6 of POCSO Act, and Sections 3(I) (W) (l) 3 (2) (v) of SC/ST Act.