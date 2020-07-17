Sudden spike of Covid-19 cases in Thiruvallur

Chennai: After Chennai, Thiruvallur has now emerged the second leading district to report more number of Covid-19 cases.

Various towns in the district, which is located close to Chennai, are reporting coronavirus infections in large numbers. Villages too are no exception.

On Thursday, with 1157 new cases, Chennai’s tally went past the 80,000 mark. The number of cases in Chennai on Thursday were marginally higher than what the city had recorded in the past couple of days.

Neighbouring district Tiruvallur recorded the highest single-day spike of 526 cases. So far, 3181 cases have been recorded in the district. In other districts, the maximum cases reported were Madurai (267), Vellore (250) and Thiruvannamalai (212).

As many 5,106 patients have recovered Thursday and 46,714 people are undergoing treatment across the State. So far, 1,07,416 patients have recovered from coronavirus.

As far as fatalities are concerned, the State on Thursday reported 69 deaths of Covid-19 patients from various places, according to bulletin from the Tamilnadu Health department.