Techie held for ‘firing’ at neighbours in Porur

Chennai: A techie was arrested by the city police for ‘firing from an air gun’ at Iyyappanthangal near Porur.

The reason was a fight between neighbours over garbage disposal in the apartment complex. Police arrested M Nagendran (27), of RR Nagar in Iyyappanthangal.

Nagendran, living on the first floor of the apartment complex, had constant fights with his neighbour, a 44-year-old businesswoman, staying on the second floor of the same complex.

The woman, it is alleged, kept throwing garbage from the second floor instead of properly disposing it in a trash bin on the ground floor.

Over time, Nagendran had asked her not to do it and properly dispose of the waste. A few days ago, the woman and her sister arrived at Nagendran’s door and began arguing with him.

At one point, he took an air gun and pointed at them. Thinking it was a real gun, the women screamed and fled.

The neighbours were shaken as Nagendran fired four times at the staircase.

Following a police complaint, Nagendran was arrested and remanded.