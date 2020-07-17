TN asks private schools to collect 75% fees this year

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government today informed the Madras High Court that private schools in the State have been asked to collect 75 per cent fees this year in view of the Covid-19 situation.

When a case on fees collected by private schools came up for hearing, the government said schools would now be allowed to collect 25 per cent fees. ‘Another 25 per cent can be collected after schools reopen and the remaining 25 per cent after three more months,’ it said.

The court asked the government to appoint a committee to take decision on fixing of fees. The government has also said schools have been asked to not take action against students for late payment of fees.

Last week, the Tamilnadu government informed the Madras High Court that it has allowed self-financing colleges to collect fees for the present academic year in three instalments.

Private schools and colleges in the State had challenged the government order that prohibited them from collecting fees due to the pandemic lockdown.