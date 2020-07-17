TN govt facing huge financial burden: CM

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that the State is under severe financial crisis.

Speaking at a function in Erode during which Palaniswami inaugurated several welfare schemes, he said that the State is giving the best treatment to treat coronavirus. “There are enough equipment at present,” he said.

He further said the Kudimaramathu scheme is being implemented across the State with the help of farmers’ associations.

“Several lakes which were not desilted for years together are now getting a new lease of life. The vandal sand which is removed from the lakes are using as manure in farmlands,” he said.

He also said that 14,000 lakes which are under the PWD are being desilted in a phased manner. Apart from this there are 26,000 lakes in Panchayat Unions. A total of Rs 750 crore was alloted to desilted the lakes in villages.

Palaniswami also said the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme which was launched at cost of Rs 1,652 crore will get completed in December 2021.

“At present 30 per cent work has been completed. Once this work is over it will help in the irrigation of about 24,000 acres of land,” he said.

Palaniswami also held review meeting about the development works and Corona prevention works carried out in Erode district. The meeting took place at the Erode District Collector officer.

He also inaugurated 13 completed schemes worth Rs 21.73 crore and also laid foundation stone for 14 new schemes to be constructed at a cost of Rs 76.12 crore.

He also released a documentary about the corona prevention measures carried out by the government.