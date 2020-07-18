Combing operations in Telangana to flush out Maoists

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy has said a massive combing operation and checking in villages was on to nab five CPI Maoists, including a senior member, carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh, who escaped after an exchange of fire with police in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on 14 July night.

Speaking to the media, he said that 500 personnel of Greyhounds, the elite anti-naxal force of Telangana police, Telangana State Special Police, Armed Reserve and local police are on the hunt for the Maoists.

He expressed confidence that they would soon be nabbed and appealed to people not to provide shelter to the outlaws.

Two groups of Maoists members, including the five ultras led by Bhaskar, Telangana ‘State Committee’ member of CPI (Maoist), armed with AK-47 assault rifle, had escaped after an exchange of fire with police in separate incidents in forest areas in K B Asifabad district and Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Talking to journalists after a meeting with senior police officials in K B Asifabad district, he said ‘We will nab the Maoists shortly and produce them before law.’