EC seeks suggestions from parties on poll campaigns

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has asked national and regional political parties to send in their views and suggestions on how to conduct election campaigns and public meetings, in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has put a ban on public gatherings, political rallies, and meetings in the wake of coronavirus. The order was issued to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.

In this scenario, the Election Commission has sought suggestions from all political parties on how to have programmes like political rallies and public dialogues as elections are slated for Bihar Assembly and Panchayat elections in several States.

‘Accordingly, you are requested to kindly send your views and suggestions latest by July 31, 2020, so that necessary guidelines may be firmed up for the election campaign by candidates or political parties for the conduct of election during pandemic period,’ it said in the letter to the parties.