Explained: How coronavirus evades host cell defense

Chennai: Researches have found how the novel coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, inhibits the synthesis of proteins in infected cells, and have shown that it effectively disarms a part of the immune system.

The findings, it is expected, would aid in the development of novel therapeutics against the deadly disease.

Published in the journal Science, the study demonstrated that nonstructural Protein 1 (Nsp1) made by the novel coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 can have a devastating effect on host cells.

According to the researchers, including those from the University of Munich in Germany, Nsp1 is one of the central weapons used by the virus to ensure its own replication and propagation in human hosts.

They said Nsp1 was identified as a disease contributing factor following the outbreak of the related 2002-03 SARS pandemic virus. Scientists who studied the SARS virus had shown that it inhibited protein synthesis in infected cells