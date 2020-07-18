Highest ever single day spike of 4,807 Covid-19 cases in TN

Chennai: A whopping number of 4,807 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in Tamilnadu. This is the State’s highest single day spike till now.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the State Health department, 1,219 out of 4,807 cases are from the capital city of Chennai.

As many as 47,179 persons were tested in the State today. As per the bulletin, 3,049 patients were discharged today after recovery from various hospitals in Tamilnadu, while the State saw 88 new deaths. The total number of fatalities is 2,403.

The total number of coronavirus infections Tamilnadu is 1,65,714. Out of this, 1,13,856 have been discharged after recovery.