SIT seeks info from public on Vikas Dubey’s criminal acts

Lucknow: A Special Investigation Team formed to probe the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed by Vikas Dubey and his henchmen, has sought information from the people on the gangster’s criminal antecedents, including his alleged connivance with various authorities.

Vikas Dubey was later killed in an encounter.

The three-member Special Investigation Team, headed by Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, has issued a mobile number besides an e-mail id and postal addresses for the people, including their representatives, to contact the SIT to apprise it of whatever they may know about a nine-point probe agenda of the enquiry team.

Stating that it has to submit its probe report to the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by 31 July, the probe panel, also comprising Additional Director General of Police Hariram Sharma and DIG J Ravindra Goud, said people can contact it between 20 and 24 July in the afternoon.

‘The enquiry will be conducted at the office of ACS Bhoosreddy. Those who want to provide evidence, documentary or oral, can meet him personally between Jul 20 and Jul 24 in the afternoon,’ a statement said.