Annamalai varsity releases admission notification

Chidambaram: Annamalai University has released the admission notification for the year 2020-21 for various UG, PG, Diploma, Certificate Programmes and Skill Development Programmes (B.Voc.) for the students passed in the Plus Two examination.

According to a press note, students can apply to the above programmes through online mode through the Annamalai University website www.annamalaiuniversity.ac.in.

Further, the students have to upload all the required certificates while applying for the online admission. The five year integrated post graduate programmes of the university are approved by the Tamilnadu government and they can avail eligible scholarships from both Central and State governments. The students can apply online up to 17 August.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajasekaran has assumed charge as the Director of Annamalai University’s Distance Education Directorate.