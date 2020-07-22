Another DMK MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Chennai: DMK legislator S Thangapandian of Rajapalayam Assembly constituency has tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, he has been admitted to a hospital.

“Our party president, M K Stalin, called me this morning to check on my health. Upon his advice, our party leaders, K K S S R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu made arrangement for my admission at a private hospital in Madurai,” he said.

Thangapandian said after he developed fever on 13 July, he volunteered to give his sample at the government hospital in Rajapalayam on 14 July.

He however said the results came only on the eighth day. “Officials said that since the samples had been sent to Nagercoil, there was a delay in announcing the result,” he added. WIth this, 17 MLAs in Tamilnadu have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Only on Sunday, three more DMK MLAs tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of DMK legislators who have tested positive to eight.

P Karthikeyan, MLA for Vellore, R Gandhi, MLA of Ranipet and Krishnagiri MLA Senguttuvan have tested positive for the virus.