Full-fledged IPL most likely to be held in UAE

New Delhi: Brijesh Patel, chairman of the IPL Governing Council, has confirmed that the BCCI has picked the United Arab Emirates as the venue for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and that plans are in motion to ensure a full-fledged tournament is hosted and not just a truncated one.

On Monday, the ICC announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup which was scheduled to be held in Australia between October 18 and November 15 later this year, and the decision clears the coast for the BCCI to prepare hosting the IPL which at the moment stands postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several reports suggest that the board is eyeing the IPL from September 26 to November 8, but Patel said the dates will be finalised only once the government gives them the go-ahead. Patel further said the IPL GC is due to conduct a meeting in approximately a week’s time to decide on details of the IPL 2020.

‘The IPL GC will meet within a week or 10 days and all decisions (including final schedule) will be taken there. As of now, the plan is to have a full-fledged IPL comprising 60 games and most likely in the UAE,’ Patel said. ‘Just the operational side of it [is a challenge]. Whether you do it here or outside, it doesn’t matter (with no crowds).’

The UAE is no stranger to hosting the IPL. In 2014, due to general elections in the country, the IPL moved to the Emirates for its first-half, with Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and the Dubai International Stadium combining to host the first 20 matches of the edition. Last month, the UAE had offered to host the IPL and Patel revealed the BCCI is likely to inform the country of its plans.

UAE is well-organised in terms of infrastructure. We have played there before, so we are aware of the facilities. The Asia Cup has been played there. It has also hosted other international fixtures in the past. So, in terms of cricketing infrastructure, they have everything. There are also enough hotels, Patel added.