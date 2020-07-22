G K Vasan, Thambidurai, K P Munusamy take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi: Vice-President of India and Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu today administered the oath or affirmation to 45 of 61 members newly elected to the upper house, including G K Vasan, M Thambidurai and K P Munusamy.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held inside Rajya Sabha chambers during inter-session for the first time. Other MPs who were not present for the ceremony will be administered the oath at a later date.

Among the members who took oath were 19 BJP MPs, including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki from Madhya Pradesh; Nabam Rebia from Arunachal Pradesh; Bhubaneswar Kalita and Biswajit Daimary from Assam; Vivek Thakur from Bihar; Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin from Gujarat; Ram Chander Jangra from Haryana; Indu Goswami from Himachal Pradesh; Deepak Prakash from Jharkhand; Ashok Gasti and Eranna Kadadi from Karnataka; Udayanraje Bhosale and Bhagwat Karad from Maharashtra; Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba from Manipur; K Vanlalvena from Mizoram; and Rajendra Gehlot from Rajasthan.