Get ready to see Arulnithi’s Diary

Actor Arulnithi has signed a new project titled Diary and the first look of the film was unveiled Tuesday.

Directed by debutant Innasi Pandiyan, a former associate of Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film is an investigation thriller laced with mystery and thrill elements.

Producer Five Star Kathiresan says, ‘Our production house always strives to make movies that savour the tastes of universal audiences. When I came across the script by Innasi Pandiyan, I was impressed with the basic plot and his narrative skills are extraordinary.’

‘The script has lots of suspense, mystery, thrills and surprises. Arulnithi has become an asset to many producers for his movies are benefitting everyone in the trade circle. Personally, I am excited to watch the film’s output as the team looks promising. We are currently waiting for the Government order regarding the permission and will accordingly proceed with the production works.’

Pavithrah is playing the female lead role and others in the cast includes VJ Shara, Jayaprakash, Aadukalam Kishore, Chams, Nakkalaits Dhanam and few more prominent actors.

Aravinnd Singh is handling cinematography and Ron Ethan yohann is composing music with SP Raja sethupathi as editor. Pradip Dinesh is the action choreographer and Gananakaravel is the lyricist.