Kajal’s next to have digital release?

Actress Kajal Aggarwal’s played the lead role in Paris Paris, a remake of Hindi hit Queen.

The shoot was completed long back and it is lying in cans for long time.

Now with corona lockdown and theatres shut, if looks like it will have a direct OTT release

The Censor Board proposed 25 cuts for a U/A certificate, post which the makers had to send it to revising committee.

Sources say that all issues are solved and the makers have initiated talks with popular OTT platform for digital premiere.

Paris Paris also features Elli Avram, Vinaya Prasad and Bhargavi Narayan in pivotal roles.