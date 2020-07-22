Kakrapar atomic plant is trailblazer for many future achievements: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today heaped laurels on nuclear scientists as the Kakrapar atomic power plant-3 achieved criticality. He the indigenous reactor is a shining example of the ‘Make in India’ campaign.

‘Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3. This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India,’ Modi tweeted.

He said it is a ‘trailblazer for many such future achievements.’

The 700 MW power plant in Gujarat achieved criticality, meaning it reached the normal operating condition of a reactor. It indicates that the plant is now set to generate power.