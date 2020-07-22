Lions Club gets new office-bearers in golden jubilee year

Chennai: Lions Club of Central Madras, which was chartered on 9 August 1971, has entered in to its golden jubilee year. To commemorate this, the club said it is planning many service activities in the fields of education, health, environment, personal hygiene of girl students, etc.

“As a first step towards, the team for this historic year, led by T Elangovan, a renowned dentist, as president, has been installed on 18 July, in a virtual meeting,” said a press release.

“Club’s charter member and past district governor, G V Raman administered the oath to different office-bearers and installed them,” it added.

S V Manickam, first vice district governor, in his address as guest of honour, recalled the history of the Lions Club of Central and services rendered by the club.

Elangovan, in his acceptance speech, said he will concentrate projects relating to eye care, diabetes, dental hygiene and screening, blood donation, education, youth empowerment and.environment etc.