Chennai: Global information technology and consulting firm Wipro has announced its partnership with ComplianceQuest to develop transformative quality management solutions for medical devices and life sciences industries.

According to a statement, ComplianceQuest, makers of 100 per cent modern cloud enterprise quality and safety management system indigenously built and run on the salesforce platform, is headquartered at Tampa in Florida, USA.

Wipro said it helps life sciences, medical devices and other manufacturers meet their quality, safety and compliance goals by connecting relevant processes across the company and with its global supply networks.

“The joint solution, powered by ComplianceQuest, will provide end-to-end quality management support to customers,” the statement said.

President (cloud and IT infrastructure services; digital operations and platforms), Wipro, Nagendra P Bandaru said, “Organisations committed to patients’ safety and regulatory compliance will benefit immensely from the combination of the ComplianceQuest solution portfolio and our consulting and transformation expertise.”