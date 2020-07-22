Modi created ‘Raid Raj’ in the country: Cong leaders

New Delhi: Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today said the Union government has created a ‘raid raj’ but the Congress won’t be scared.

He said this after the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the home of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother.

He also condemned the killing of a journalist in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

‘It is clear there is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Becoming a journalist in Uttar Pradesh has become a sin,’ he said.

On the raids against Agrasen Gehlot in Jodhpur, Surjewala said, ‘Prime Minister Modi has created ‘raid raj’ in the country but we are not going be scared.’

When the Centre’s gimmicks failed to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan, ED raids started at the premises of Gehlot’s elder brother, the spokesperson said.