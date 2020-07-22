Provide all help to family of doctor who died of Covid-19: Priyanka to govt

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today urged the government to provide all assistance to the family of a doctor, who died after contracting Covid-19 while working with Delhi’s National Health Mission.

‘Dr. Javed Ali and all other doctors offer their services during this crisis by risking their lives. Sad news was received about Dr. Javed. He was serving on contract,’ Priyanka tweeted.

She added: ‘It is time to stand with the families of these martyrs. The government should provide all possible help to Dr. Javed’s family.’

Javed Ali, a contractual doctor with Delhi government’s National Health Mission, died on Monday of coronavirus. Ali had been on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus since March.