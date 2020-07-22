Rajasthan Speaker moves SC after HC relief to Sachin Pilot camp

Chennai: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi today filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the High Court directive to defer till 24 July the disqualification proceedings against sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs.

The Speaker has said in his petition that the disqualification process is part of the Assembly proceedings and hence, the high court could not have interfered by asking him to defer it till Friday.

The high court had Tuesday said it would deliver its order on July 24 on a petition filed by Pilot and 18 other MLAs, challenging the disqualification notices sent to them. It asked the Speaker to defer the disqualification proceedings till then.

The Speaker’s counsel had twice before agreed to the high court’s ‘request’ to extend the deadline for receiving replies from the MLAs to the show cause notices.