Taapsee wants to work with Maniratnam

Taapsee has made a name for herself in Hindi and Tamil films.

Much recently when asked as to which filmmaker that she desperately wants to work with, she immediately said, ‘Maniratnam’. Elaborating, Taapsee said, ‘ He is a phenomenal director. I grew up watching his films. I am keen to act in his direction’.

Taapsee was seen in Mission Mangal, a big hit in 2019. The movie featured Akshay Kumar in the lead. Her last was Thappad in Bollywood which was critically acclaimed.

Taapsee is now part of films like Haseen Dilruba and Jana Gana Mana.