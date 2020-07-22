Unprecedented hike of 5,849 new Covid-19 cases in TN

Chennai: Tamilnadu today witnessed an unprecedented increase in its daily Covid-19 cases, by posting 5,849 infections in the last 24 hours. This is for the first time the State is witnessing over 5,000 cases.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State has touched 1,86,492. The capital city of Chennai today posted 1,171 new infections, taking the total number of cases in the metropolis to 89,561.

Today alone, as many as 74 Covid-19 patients died in various parts of Tamilnadu. On the other hand, a whopping number of 4,910 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the State after recovery today.

The total number of fatalities due to the pandemic in Tamilnadu so far is 3,144. The above details have been mentioned in the daily evening bulletin released by the State Health department today.