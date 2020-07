Vijay TV has announced that their hit TV serials will be back in action from July 27.

They have tweeted a video with the caption: ‘Repeat Ellam Stopu…Original Ippo Startu’ and confirmed that all the hit serials including Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandian Stores, Bharathi Kannama, Thenmozhi, Kaatrin Mozhi and Bakkiyalakshmi will be aired from 27 July.