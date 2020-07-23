16 people die of Covid-19 in Chennai

Chennai: As many as 16 deaths were reported due to coronavirus in Chennai today. Sources said that five deaths were reported at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, four each at Kilpauk Medical College and Omandhurar Multispeciality Hospital.

Two deaths were reported at private hospitals. Apart from this one 63-year-old passed away at Namakkal taking the total toll in the district to three.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Theni district crossed the 3,000 mark with 170 new cases. The total cases in the city stands at 3,069.

Similarly with 184 new cases in the past 24 hours, the number of cases in Kanniyakumari has breached the 3,000 mark and stands at 3,125.

Also, Vellore reported 146 new cases taking the total count in the district to 4,642. Similarly 125 persons were tested positive for Coronavirus in Villupuram today.