84 persons test positive for COVID-19 at Raj Bhavan

Chennai: A total of 84 persons including, security personnel and fire service staff at Raj Bhavan here, have tested positive.

A Raj Bhavan communique today siad as few persons staying inside Raj Bhavan showed symptoms, testing was done for 147 persons out of which 84 people, including security personnel and fire service staff, have tested positive for COVID 19.

All these persons were further investigated and now have been quarantined by the Health Department. All the 84 infected persons were working in outer side of Raj Bhavan like main gate and not in main Building.

“None of these persons came in contact with Governor Banwarilal Purohit or senior officials of Raj Bhavan”, the communique said.

As a precautionary measure te entire Raj Bhavan premises, including the offices, has been disinfected and sanitized by the Greater Chennai Corporation Health authorities.