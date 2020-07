Chennai: One more MLA from the State has tested positive for Coroanvirus.

Thanjavur Peravurani AIADMK MLA Govindarasu has tested positive this morning. The 70-year-old MLA underwent corona testing on 20 July.

The result came positive today following which he has been admitted at the Thanjavur government medical college hospital.

It may be noted that already 17 legislators including one AIADMK Minister have already tested positive. DMK MLA J Anbazhagan succumbed to the virus.