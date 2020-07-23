Covid-19: TN records its highest single-day cases – 6,472

Chennai: Tamilnadu today saw its higest-ever single-day spike of 6,472 Coronavirus cases.

The death toll has increased to 3,232 with 88 fatalities taking place today, according to a bulletin released by the Health Department this evening.

Chennai recorded 1,336 cases taking the total tally to 90,900.

The coronavirus caseload in Tamilnadu has increased to 1,92,964, while 1,36,793 people have recovered so far. As many as 52,939 people are undergoing treatment and 5,210 were discharged today, the bulletin said.