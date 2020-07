Chennai: Vetrimaaran, Suriya and Kalaipuli S Thanu join hands for Vaadivasal. On Suriya’s birthday today, a poster of Vaadivasal was released.

After Asuran, Vetrimaaran and Kalaipuli S Thanu unite again for Vaadivasal. Kalaipuli S Thanu released the first look of Vaadivasal and wished Suriya a happy birthday.

While GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music, R Velraj is handling the cinematography and art direction is by Jacki.