Anand loses to Carlsen

Chennai: India’s Viswanathan Anand suffered his second consecutive loss, going down to world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the second round of the USD 150,000 chess24 Legends of Chess online tournament.

The former world champion had kept the Norwegian ace in check in three games of the best-of-four contest before slipping 1.5-2.5 by in the final game late on Wednesday.

The Indian ace is making his maiden appearance on the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.

He had gone down by a similar margin to Russia’s Peter Svidler in the opening round. He takes on another former world champion Vladimir Kramnik in the third round.

Anand is back in action after having last participated in the Online Nations Cup in May.