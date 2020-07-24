England, Windies ready for decider

Manchester: The equation for the third and final Test at Old Trafford starting Friday is simple — host England needs a win to clinch the Wisden Trophy while the West Indies needs just a draw to retain the title.

Jason Holder’s team had famously beaten England during the last meeting in the Caribbean Islands. Hence, it will get to keep the trophy if it manages to eke out a positive result from the final Test.

However, things aren’t going to be easy for the visitor as momentum is on England’s side following its 113-run victory in the second Test. The host will also be boosted by the return of fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was axed for the second Test for breaking bio-secure bubble protocols. Stuart Broad was left out of the first Test and did exceedingly well in the second while James Anderson looked in good form in the series opener but had to sit on the bench for the last match.

Then, there are the likes of Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran. As for the West Indies, it needs to find a solution for its misfiring star batsman Shai Hope. In four innings, he has scores of 16, 9, 25 and 7 to his name.