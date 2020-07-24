Free education scheme for kids of corona warriors

Chennai: Dr Ishari K Ganesh, founder and chancellor of VISTAS has announced ‘free education scheme’ for children of corona Warriors, who have been tirelessly working at the frontlines to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The scheme will provide an opportunity for students to pursue higher education in any of the fifty undergraduate courses offered at Vels University, said a press release.

Recognising the sacrificial efforts of the frontline fieldworkers, Vels Free Education Scheme aims to transform their lives by ensuring quality higher education for their children, it added.

Under this scheme, a total of 300 students (100 children of parents working in each of the three fields as healthcare nurses, police personnel and Corporation sanitation workers) who have cleared their class 12 examinations in this academic year will be selected on the basis of their marks and Vels University will sponsor

their entire education. Priority will be given to the children of those who had lost their lives in the battle against the virus.