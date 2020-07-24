Instagram welcomes Suriya

Posted on by NT Bureau

Chennai: Actor Surya on Thursday joined Instagram to connect with his fans on his  birthday. His Instagram account will be a window into his life, for his fans in  India and around the world.

“For a long time my friends and fans have been asking me to join Instagram, a platform that defines popular culture today. I’m happy to be here and meet  everyone. I would like to spread love and positivity through my Insta handle and hope everyone shares the same with me too,” he said.

Welcoming him to the Instagram community, Manish Chopra, head of partnerships, Facebook India, said, “enabling expression and fostering connections is at the  core of everything we do at Instagram. One of the key reasons why people use the  app is to get a window into the lives of public figures they love, and engage  better with them. We are thrilled to welcome Suriya on Instagram today, and look  forward to seeing him passionately express himself with the community.”

 

