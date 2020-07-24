Instagram welcomes Suriya

Chennai: Actor Surya on Thursday joined Instagram to connect with his fans on his birthday. His Instagram account will be a window into his life, for his fans in India and around the world.

“For a long time my friends and fans have been asking me to join Instagram, a platform that defines popular culture today. I’m happy to be here and meet everyone. I would like to spread love and positivity through my Insta handle and hope everyone shares the same with me too,” he said.

Welcoming him to the Instagram community, Manish Chopra, head of partnerships, Facebook India, said, “enabling expression and fostering connections is at the core of everything we do at Instagram. One of the key reasons why people use the app is to get a window into the lives of public figures they love, and engage better with them. We are thrilled to welcome Suriya on Instagram today, and look forward to seeing him passionately express himself with the community.”