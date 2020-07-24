Making online education easy

Chennai: Education is the food for our soul. The only motto of so many parents  today is to provide their children with quality education, From the days of  monarchy until now where we rejoice in democracy, the education and the method of  teaching have evolved tremendously according to the needs of the changing society.

The entire world has curbed itself due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.  It has caused enough damage to everybody from multinational companies to people on  the road. It hasn’t spared the industry of education after all.

It’s been more than 100 days since all the educational institutions announced  indefinite shutdown.

Educational institutions are pushed to take a step forward against the global  pandemic Covid-19. To cope up with this unsettling time, educational institutions  make use of the technology that is available today and normalise e-learning. Under  the guidelines of the government, the e-learning can be made possible and can be  practiced even after the pandemic.

In the coming years, every educational Institution must possess e-learning  practice as one of its basic tools.

Unfortunately, owing to the current situation all the teachers and students are subjected to install apps like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Team, and some more  for the purpose of e-learning. To login to each application, it requires a user ID  and password every time you open it.

To put an end to this process and bring simplification, Testware Informatics, an  IT organisation has designed an application that supports online classes and  online exams in the easiest way possible. The company has designed this cost-  efficient application, Greenpen VLMS- Virtual Learning Management System incorporating cloud computing without sacrificing the international standards. It acts as a digital platform to connect the students, teachers, managment and parents all at once in a unified forum.

 

