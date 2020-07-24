MGR-Janaki Women’s College begins admission process

Chennai: Chennai-based Dr MGR-Janaki College of Arts & Science for Women has kickstarted the admission process for its UG and PG courses by issuing application forms online for all its 14 undergraduate programmes, five post graduate programmes and a five-year integrated programme.

In a press release, the college informed that strictly adhering to the recent guidelines of the Centre and State governments, the college has instructed the prospective students to make use of the online forms, and avoid visiting the college.

The application forms can be downloaded for free from www.mgrjanaki.ac.in. Dr MGR-Janaki College caters to about 4,000 UG and PG students.