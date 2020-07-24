National- award winning Priya Krishnaswamy directs Vijay Antony

Music composer turned actor Vijjay Antony tasted huge success with Pichaikkaran. It was released in Telugu as Bichagadu. The film ran for 100 days and raked massive revenues in both the languages.

A sequel for the film is currently on. Baaram fame Priya Krishnaswamy will direct the sequel. Priya Krishnaswamy is extremely delighted about the project.

Baaram was written, directed and edited by Priya Krishnaswamy. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil, the only Tamil film to win at the 66th National Film Awards. It was released in Indian theatres on 21 February 2020.