Scholarship test for students

Chennai: FIITJEE has announed Proctored Online Scholarship cum Admission Test (POSAT). The first test is scheduled to be conducted on 2 August. Students will be taking the test from home.

“POSAT is for students currently studying in Class XI or those who have already cleared XII and wish to prepare for IITJEE and intend to take admission into FIITJEE Classroom / Live Online Classroom Program. This exam can be taken even by those students who have already joined FIITJEE classroom program during lockdown

through Home Based Online Admission Tests,” said a press release.

According to Partha Halder, director, “challenges will keep coming in various forms. It is important to be flexible and adapt to newer ways of overcoming those challenges. Innovation is the key essence. Today we are hit by Covid-19 tomorrow it could be something else so sooner we adapt we will emerge victorious.”