TN posts new high in daily Covid-19 figures witih 6,785 fresh infections

Chennai: Continuing with its trend of witnessing a new high everyday, Tamilnadu today posted a whopping 6,785 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the total number of coronavirus infections in the State has touched 1,99,749.

Out of the 6,785 cases reported in the last 24 hours, 1,299 were from Chennai alone. According to officials, 63,182 persons have been tested today, which is the highest so far.

While 6504 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today after recovering from Covid, 88 new deaths were witnessed by the State today.

In total, 1,43,297 patients have been discharged, while Tamilnadu has seen 3,320 deaths due to the pandemic so far.