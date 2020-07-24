What’s special in Santhanam’s Biskoth ?

Biskoth starring Santhanam in the lead is in the news for he appears in three different looks. The big news is that he plays an 18th- century king named Raja Simha and the period portion will come around 30 minutes in the movie.

Tara Alisha Berry and Swathi Mupalla are playing the queens in the period portions.S anthanam will be seen in a look similar to Sagalakala Vallavan Kamal Haasan in one of the segments in the film. Directed by R Kannan of Jeyam Kondan fame, the shoot of the film is over now

Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki, Rajendran, Anandaraj, Lollu Sabha Manohar, and Sivasankar play pivotal characters.