XLRI to commence academic session

Chennai: Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, and the new extension campus – XLRI I Delhi-NCR are set to commence the new academic session from August.

The Jamshedpur and Delhi campuses are two entities of XLRI, said a press release and added that the standard XAT admission process would integrate the students of both the campuses, besides having in place a common curriculum, syllabus, pedagogy, e-library facilities, and, most importantly, a joint Placement process for summer internship and final placements.

Commenting on the establishment of the new campus, P Christie, director, XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, said, “With the launch of the new XLRI campus in Delhi-NCR, the XLRI family just got extended. Our extension campus at Delhi-NCR is envisioned as ‘an integral part’ of the Jamshedpur campus and not as standalone campuses like other management institutes.”