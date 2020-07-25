Covid-19 daily cases, deaths & recoveries reach all time high in TN

Chennai: Tamilnadu today posted an unprecedented number of daily Covid-19 cases- 6,988. The number of deaths due to the pandemic too reached a new high today- 89.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State has crossed two lakh mark and touched 2,06,737. While the total number of fatalities in Tamilnadu stands at 3,490.

According to the daily evening bulletin released by the State Health department, the capital city of Chennai today witnessed 1,329 new cases in the last 24 hours. As a result, the total number of infections in the metropolis has reached 93,537.

On the positive side, recoveries too witnessed a record high in Tamilnadu today, as a whopping number of 7,758 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the State today after recovery.

Hence, the total number of recoveries in Tamilnadu now stands at 1,51,055. At present, 52,273 persons are getting treatment at various hospitals.