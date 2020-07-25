EPS, Stalin greet Ramadoss on b’day

Chennai: Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president M K Stalin and other leaders today greeted PMK founder S Ramadoss on his birthday.

According to a statement from the PMK headquarters, on account of the 82nd birthday of Ramadoss, many leaders contacted him over phone and extended greetings.

Ramadoss thanked the leaders for their greetings. His family members including son and former Union Minister Dr S Anbumani Ramadoss have also greeted Ramadoss.