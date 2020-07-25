Govt notifies strict rules for e-commerce companies

Chennai: The government has notified new rules for e-commerce companies. These include mandatory display of ‘country of origin’ on their products. The government said any non-compliance will attract penal action.

The ‘Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020’ will be applicable to all electronic retailers (e-tailers) registered in India or abroad but offering goods and services to Indian consumers.

The violation of the rules will attract penal action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

As per the new rules, the e-commerce players will have to display the total price of goods and services offered for sale along with a break-up of other charges.

They are also required to mention the ‘expiry date’ of goods offered for sale and the ‘country of origin’ of goods and services that are necessary for enabling the consumer to make an informed decision at the pre-purchase stage.

As per the rules, e-commerce players have to display details about return, refund, exchange, warranty and guarantee, delivery and shipment, and any other information that may be required by consumers to make informed decisions.