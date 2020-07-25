India to handover broad-gauge locos to Bangladesh

New Delhi: The Railways today said India will handover 10 broad-gauge diesel locomotives to Bangladesh on Monday, providing the neighbouring country mobility solutions for both intra-country and inter-country movement.

In a statement, it said senior dignitaries from both the countries are expected to flag off the handover, which will be conducted via video conferencing.

It said that the dignitaries include foreign ministers, railways ministers and high commissioners of both the countries, Railway Board chairman and others officials at the local stations on both sides of the border.

The physical location of the handover will be the Gede station of the Eastern Railway in West Bengal’s Nadia district and the receiving station of Darshana on the Bangladesh side.

Bangladesh had sent a proposal to India in April last year for procurement of these locos, with 72 per cent of its present ones already crossing their economic life.