Karuppar Koottam admin has links with DMK’s IT wing?

Chennai: The city police which is investigating the case of ‘Karuppar Koottam’ has reportedly found that a member of YouTube channel Senthil Vasan had worked with the IT wing of the DMK.

The police have found Senthil was earlier working with the IT wing of the DMK, reported ‘News J’, a television channel linked to the ruling AIADMK.

It may be noted that the admin of Karuppar Koottam, which is facing the ire of the public for its video denigrating Kandha Sashti Kavasam, said he should not be faulted for exercising constitutional rights. Quoting Article 51A(h), he called it ‘Spirit of inquiry and reform’.

Owner of the channel Surendran Natarajan also moved a bail petition in Egmore court. He alleged that his arrest was ‘politically motivated’.

The video came under fire after it portrayed Lord Murugan in poor taste. Interestingly, the petition stated that the content presented in the platform was within his ‘democratic liberties’ and cannot be construed as an offence.

“A duty is cast upon every citizen of India under Article 51A(h) to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.”

Following the arrests, actor and politician Rajinikanth lauded the government for taking swift action and condemned the channel for the derogatory content.

The complaint against Karuppar Koottam channel was made by R C Paul Kanakaraj, advocate wing’s head of BJP state unit.

The case was registered by Central Crime Branch (CCB) under Sections 153, 153(A)(1)(a), 295(P), 505 (1)(b) and 505(2) of IPC.