Varavara Rao’s family members approach NHRC

Hyderabad: Family members of poet Varavara Rao have moved the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking a direction to a Mumbai hospital, where he is being treated for Covid-19, and prison authorities to provide transparent updates on his health status.

The petition said that the family was compelled to approach the rights body as they were denied any information about his condition or his treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

They said, ‘Today, we are compelled to write this letter to you, as we are denied any information about his condition or his treatment at the Nanavati Hospital.

From the time he was shifted out of Taloja Jail to St Georges hospital to Nanavati hospital, the only official information provided to the family was that he had tested positive for the Covid-19’.

They added that denial of any information on Rao’s health is a direct violation of NHRC’s 13 July order, whereby it had specifically directed the prison authorities to provide all the necessary medical care and assistance to the poet with intimation to his family members.